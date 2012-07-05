The Christie TVC-1700 video wall processor is designed to handle the most demanding control room installations. The processor supports video wall configurations of up to 64 outputs, and can display hundreds of inputs - local applications, network-streamed desktops, and direct-connected DVI, RGB and video inputs–anywhere, and at any size on the wall, all within a 24/7 control room.

The TVC-1700 is managed by Christie MASTERSuite software – a multi-tiered application that provides access to any source of visual information in the control room. Christie MASTERSuite software with WallManager and MediaManager applications is designed to make a tiled video-wall display perform as if it were a single, ultra-high resolution Windows desktop, allowing users to compose control room content and recall predefined scenarios.

Christie TVC-1700 controllers ship with Windows 7 Ultimate so users can run multiple software applications on the video wall directly from the controller.

Features

•High quality video performance using PCIe Bus Architecture.

•Windows 7 Ultimate–supported until 2018 and can handle large memory configurations and local applications.

•Updated MASTERSuite software with performance and scalability improvements to support larger configurations. Offers usability enhancements and support for the 64bit OS environment.

•New graphics output cards

•New Dual LinkDVI Input cards

•Support for composite, component, analog RGB, DVI, and HDMI video sources.

•Designed for 24/7 use

- redundant and hot-swappable components: power supplies, fans, hard drives

-System monitoring

-ECC registered memory