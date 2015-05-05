Exponation to Debut EduCOMM Expo

EduComm Expo (ECE), the only educational conference and tradeshow exclusively focused on the needs of those responsible for implementation, oversight, and management of internal digital campus communication technology initiatives in Higher Education, will debut at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, on September 30 to October 1, 2015.

The two-day educational conference and show floor exhibits will focus on the future of campus communications and education technology, including the way in which technology enables communicating with students, faculty, administrators, staff, alumni, visitors and fans. Featured will be digital display solutions ranging from kiosks to video walls, communication software, remote and on-campus collaborative learning technologies, as well as mobile, desktop and audio applications that serve colleges and universities.

An immersive educational conference will offer seminars and workshops both days that will educate attendees on best practices and the best ways to deploy, utilize, and manage these technologies so that those responsible for creating, implementing, and maintaining fluid and effective technology solutions will now have one place they can go to acquire these skill sets, examine all the latest technologies first hand, and learn to extract additional value from these investments.

EduComm also recently announced the establishment of the event’s founding Advisory Board for 2015. These professionals, who represent universities from across the country, will be responsible for guiding the development of the educational programs to be offered at EduComm Expo 2015. They will also play a role in the conference program as peer presenters or session moderators, and will serve as onsite evaluators of the experience to recommend improvements to the annual event.

The ECE 2015 Advisory Board members include:

- Mike Hill, AV promotions/support unit manager, Brigham Young University

- Tom Stipes, director of digital communications, Georgia Institute of Technology,

- Keith Lewie, digital signage systems engineer, Ohio State University

- Jared Padgett, DBA, manager, web development & digital media, Pepperdine University School of Law

- Ron Santana, manager of digital media services, Towson University,

- Katie Bair, IT communications officer, University of California Merced

- Josh Saiz, analyst/programmer, University of New Mexico

- Ed Dickison, manager, communications services, University of Notre Dame

- Jeff McCanlies, manager, IT, University of Oklahoma, HSC

- Holli Drewry, assistant director of communications & innovative technology, Virginia Tech

- Dr. Tamela Smith, manager, audio visual services, Western Kentucky University

- Steve Stavar, digital signage specialist, West Virginia University

"We are thrilled that these leaders in campus communications have agreed to be a part of EduComm Expo," said Chris Gibbs, president and COO of Exponation, LLC, the producers of ECE. "Their guidance and insight will allow us to create a singular educational experience for our audience of higher education professionals."

Guiding the development of the educational programs for this conference are Higher Education professionals on ECE’s founding Advisory Board from institutions such as: Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Pepperdine University School of Law, Towson University, University of California Merced, University of New Mexico, University of Notre Dame, University of Oklahoma, HSC, Virginia Tech, West Kentucky University, and West Virginia University.

Founding Sponsors committed to supporting the inaugural two-day event include: 11Giraffes, appspace, Arreya, Chief, Convergent, CrewsControl, Crimson, FreindMedia, inLighten, LG, Microspace, NanoLumens, Omnivex Corp., Peerless-AV, People Driven Performance, Philips, Planar, SHURE, STRATACACHE, The Marlin Company, Visix, and WonderSign.