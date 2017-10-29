New Trade Show to Focus on Smart Buildings, Cities

Connected TechExpo (CTE), the world’s first trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to technologies for smart buildings and cities, is set to debut October 17-18, 2018, in Las Vegas, NV. The show and conference was created by Exponation—producers of Digital Signage Expo, LightShow West, and LED Specifier Summit—to serve the needs to professionals who design, manage, and implement lighting, controls, security, and IoT in smart environments.

CTE will feature an educational conference offering eight tracks devoted to smart buildings (four tracks), smart cities (three tracks) and smart homes (one track). Each track will offer multiple 60-minute seminars, as well as two or more 90-minute “super sessions.”

“We are staging this event because buying decision-makers are challenged to keep up with the sector’s information and product innovations," said Lea Tranakos, show director of CTE. "Manufacturers of lighting, controls, security, and IoT solutions are challenged to find the complete buying audience for their products and services. CTE will provide the platform to bring these audiences together for a powerful and enriching two days.”