Epson Teams with Autodesk

Epson has teamed with Autodesk to make it easier for consultants and design engineers to specify Epson projector solutions in new construction and remodeling projects within the Autodesk Revit software. Design professionals using the software can now easily access Epson projectors within Autodesk Seek, a web service that enables designers to quickly discover, preview, and download BIM files, models, drawings, and product specifications for their active design sessions.

Autodesk Revit software helps architects and designers design buildings using a Building Information Modeling (BIM) process. Architects and designers can easily integrate Epson projectors into their 3D models created with Revit software, allowing them to provide clients with a more complete picture of the end result.

“We are committed to supporting design consultants’ and engineers’ efforts to streamline their BIM workflow,” said Steve James, consultant liaison, Projectors, Epson America. “This integration allows our industry-leading installation projector solutions to become an integral part of the development process, providing for easier integration into 3D renderings.”

“Autodesk is pleased to add the world’s top projector brand to Autodesk Seek for those designing corporate headquarters, education campuses, and interactive meeting spaces,” said Patrick Aragon, product line manager, Autodesk. “Autodesk continues to collaborate with industry leaders such as Epson to offer superior products within the only BIM product library native to Revit.”

Epson’s leading installation projectors product information and design files now available through Autodesk Seek include 3D BIM models, visual images, data sheets, and product specifications, with additional information added soon. The following Epson projector series are within Autodesk Seek:

Large Venue Series: With up to 10,000 lumens of color brightness, 10,000 lumens of white brightness, and up to WUXGA Full HD resolution, these projectors offer powerful performance features and advanced display capabilities for virtually any venue. Projectors also feature built-in edge blending, 360-degree installation flexibility, up to seven optional power lenses, and lens shift.

PowerLite 1900-Series: Designed for medium- to large-sized boardrooms and meeting rooms, these projectors are network-ready and offer ultra-bright images with remote web monitor and control features.

BrightLink Pro-Series: A meeting room solution that transforms any flat surface into digital whiteboards and interactive spaces, BrightLink Pro models integrate multiple meeting room tools into one device to increase productivity and collaboration.