Epson Sets Dates for 7th Annual Projector Training and Expo Series

Epson will host its annual series of Epson Integrator Certification (EIC) Expos beginning August 10. This series is designed to provide AV professionals, distributors, and consultants with hands-on insight into current Epson installation and corporate projection solutions through in-person trainings with the company’s engineering and product staff. In addition, event attendees will hear about additional projection tools from the industry’s top vendors and manufacturers, including Chief, DaLite, Extron, Vutec, Middle Atlantic, Polycom, Dataton, and more during accompanying exposition breakout sessions. Epson will also showcase a range of business solutions, including printers and scanners. The EIC events will feature breakout sessions as well as expo time, both running continuously throughout the day.

Epson will highlight the following products at this year’s events:

BrightLink Pro: A collaborative whiteboarding solution that turns an existing dry-

erase board into a digital whiteboard and works without a computer or software.

Large Venue Projectors: Featuring both lamp-based projectors and the new Pro L-Series large venue laser projectors that integrate a laser-light source with an inorganic phosphor wheel and inorganic LCD panels for outstanding image quality, durability, and reliability. The large venue lineup features up to WUXGA resolution, up to 25,000 lumens of color brightness, and 25,000 lumens of white brightness, select models with up to 20,000 hours maintenance free operation, select models with 4K Enhancement Technology, and the latest in connectivity including HDBaseTTM and 3G-SDI with select models featuring Art-Net compatibility.

Breakout session topics include EPSON BrightLink Pro certification; EPSON laser projectors and laser projector shootout; Polycom and BrightLink conferencing solutions; ClearOne – AV standards for IP streaming; Atlonta—5 things to know about 4K; Dataton—Introduction to Watchout Mapping Software; CLO and Why Screen Size Matters; and Scalable Display—Automated Warp and Blend.

The fall training and vendor fair lineup includes five confirmed dates from August through October. Breakfast and lunch will be served.

The following are the confirmed dates and locations for the fall EIC trainings and Integrator Expos, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

•Wednesday, August 10: Marriott Chicago NW, Prairie Stone Ballroom, Chicago

•Wednesday, August 24: Philadelphia Hilton City Avenue, Garden Ballroom, Philadelphia

•Wednesday, September 14: Marriott Atlanta Century Center, Centennial Ballroom, Atlanta

•Wednesday, September 28: Marriott Dallas Las Colinas, Merchants/Planters Ballroom, Irving, Texas

•Wednesday, October 12: Marriott Long Beach, Ballroom Salon C/D, Long Beach, CA.

Breakout sessions will begin at 10 a.m.; the expo will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Epson invests in its resellers and dealers by aiming to offer the most advanced solutions and world-class support and service. EIC trainings are designed to further attendees’ understanding of Epson’s role in the AV industry and prepare them to make the best recommendations for their customers. In addition, it will help equip them with answers to technical questions and information on third-party tools to enhance the customer’s overall projection experience.