Epson has released a new line of Pro G7000-Series large venue projectors. With new features including increased brightness, and motorized lenses, the Pro G-Series consists of seven models delivering up to 8,000 lumens of color brightness and 8,000 lumens of white brightness, the series also features a zero-offset ultra short-throw lens with 0.35 throw ratio, ideal for space constrained venues and digital signage applications.

Epson Pro G-Series Large Venue Projectors

Epson projectors offer 3x higher color brightness than competitive 1-chip DLP models to ensure vivid colorful images. The Pro G Series 3-chip 3LCD projectors are ideal for large venues, including events staging, auditoriums and sanctuaries.

Additional features include nine optional interchangeable lenses, versatile connectivity, ready for integration, 4K enhancement technology, dynamic projection capabilities, collaboration features and professional installation features.

The Epson Pro G7000-Series will be available in May 2016 starting at $3,799 MSRP. The projectors come with a three-year limited warranty with next business day replacement, including free shipping both ways, and a 90-day limited lamp warranty.