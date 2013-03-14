Radial Adds Stage Audio Works as Dealer for Africa Region

Radial Engineering has appointed Stage Audio Works as its distributor for the African region.



The Stage Audio Works Team (L-R): Heinrich Burrows, Will Deysel, Arnold Serumula, Nomsa Kheswa, Gustav Barnard, Xolani Madwe, Rudolph Maswanganyi, Shaun Xavier.

Stage Audio Works, based in Southern Africa, is supplier of cutting-edge live event audio and lighting technologies. Radial's international sales manager Steve McKay: "Their philosophy of providing the highest quality products in their distribution lines up perfectly with Radial Engineering's product brands; Radial Pro Audio, Tonebone guitar pedals and Primacoustic acoustic products. Having well developed service, training and technical support departments further enhances the possibilities for the future."