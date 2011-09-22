2011 BICSI Fall Conference Opens

BICSI, the association supporting the information technology systems (ITS) industry with information, education and knowledge assessment, officially opened the 2011 Fall Conference & Exhibition Tuesday morning.

Thousands of industry professionals gathered at the MGM Grand Hotel & Convention Center for the start of three days of education, networking and technical presentations among thousands of their peers.

The Opening General Session began with BICSI president Brian Hansen, RCDD, NTS, CSI, welcoming members to the Conference and thanking all of the sponsors who have generously provided the resources in order to allow BICSI to put on such a useful and educational conference.

“This conference promises to be one of the best in recent years,” said Hansen. The BICSI president also encouraged attendees to apply for BICSI’s new Registered Information Technology Professional (RITP) credential.

Following Hansen’s remarks, Peter Ricchiuti delivered an informative Opening Keynote Presentation regarding economics and finance — subjects applicable to the entire audience. He explained the concept that “corporate profits determine where the stock markets go” and offered further insight on the global financial market.

Opening General Session continued with presentations on Division 27 specifications and standards, helping the A/E design team understand the needs of ITS design, noncompliant cabling products, 40Gbps twisted-pair Ethernet, and the BIM paradigm shift.

The Fall Conference has been well-attended by international guests from 29 countries, including Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Nigeria, Korea and Taiwan.

“This is a very international conference and I’ve been able to establish face-to-face contact with my international peers,” said Gilberto Ferreira Ruiz, RCDD, of GFR Telecomunicaciones, S.A. de C.V. in Mexico.

The Exhibit Hall, which opened Sunday evening and will continue through Wednesday afternoon, offers cutting-edge technology from 128 industry exhibitors. During the evening Exhibitions and Receptions, attendees were able to explore the booths and receive information on products and services that will benefit them in their careers.