Barnfind Technologies Launches at NAB 2013

Barnfind Technologies, a new company targeting all segments of the broadcast industry, officially debuts at NAB 2013 with the launch of its 1RU multi-functional, signal neutral transport platform.



Wiggo Evensen, a seasoned industry veteran, serves as CEO of the Norwegian company.

“Following years of intense R&D, we’re delighted to present our amazing signal processing and transport solution,” said Evensen. “Barnfind’s 1RU chassis provides the same functionality usually requiring 3 to 6 RU. The small footprint not only saves customers valuable rack space; but its extremely low power consumption is exceptionally economical and environmentally friendly.”

Barnfind’s exhibit centers around its flagship product, BarnOne, that provides up to 32 ports with either 32 x SFPs from various manufacturers offering different capabilities, or a mix with 8 or 16 BNC’s or HDMI/ DVI. The unit features a built in electrical and/or optical router with a flexible configuration of CWDM (8/16ch), DWDM (up to 40ch) or 10Gbit Ethernet trunks. A comprehensive functionality suite includes standard SDI conversion, routing, multiplexing, embedding, add/drop, crossover, distribution, IP to ASI/ASI to IP conversion, STM-1 Telco, MADI, AES etc., with more to come.

All SFP+ cages are 10Gbit ready. BarnOne offers the end-user the unique ability to use any kind of SFP or SMART SFP, opening up a whole new set of options and advantages.