Eiki Appoints New Regional Sales Manager



John Glad, Western regional sales manager for Eiki

Eiki International has appointed John Glad to the position of Western regional sales manager. In his new capacity, Glad will be responsible for sales activities throughout California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, and Wyoming. His position became effective May 23, 2016.

Glad has more than 20 years of industry experience. Most recently, he served as inside sales manager for Projectorteam.com, where he handled all customer relations activities, served as a consultant to fit customers’ AV requirements to the correct products, and provided technical support. He also worked as business and product development manager for Optoma Technology of Fremont, CA, Western regional sales manager at Ricoh America Corporation in West Caldwell, NJ, and product marketing manager for Hitachi America digital media division in Chula Vista, CA.

“I am delighted to joining the Eiki team and I look forward to interfacing with everyone in the company, our vendors and distributors, as well as our channel dealers,” Glad said. “I’ve been very fortunate to have had several positions in this segment of our industry over the past 20-plus years, and as a result, I’ve gained invaluable experience that, I believe, will serve me will in my new capacity with Eiki. I plan on utilizing all of those past experiences to ensure the success of Eiki going forward.”

“All of us at Eiki are pleased to have John joining us,” said Bill Blair, Eiki International CEO. “He brings a well-rounded set of skills and experiences that I’m confident will serve our company well. His personality and professional business demeanor are key traits that blend well with our style of business practice and I speak for the entire organization when I say, ‘Welcome Aboard!’ We’re glad to have John with us.”