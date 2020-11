Matrox has announced special promotional pricing on selected I/O devices.

The special promotional pricing is available through authorized Matrox dealers worldwide until March 31.

Purchasers save $100 on Matrox Mojito MAX, for desktops and towers; $100 on Matrox MXO2 LE MAX, for editors on the go; and $400 on Matrox MXO2 Rack MAX, for rackmounting in a studio.