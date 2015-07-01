E4 Expo Registration Closing Soon

Registration for the E4 Expo in Baltimore is closing soon. The expo, which will take place on July 10 in the Hunt Valley Inn, will host 35 Pro AV manufacturers who will exhibit their products throughout the day.

The main event of the day will be an hour long talk by Thomas Stimson. Stimson is described in the event agenda as “the most sought-after authority on business and strategy in the Audiovisual and Communications Services industry.” His company, the Stimson Group, has worked with over 200 companies’ business strategies, processes, marketing and sales.

Stimson’s presentation, a two hour lunch buffet and a prize drawing will all run alongside the six hour exhibition. Attendees are expected to come and be open to talking to and learning from industry professionals so they can leave “charged up” and ready to tackle their own projects.