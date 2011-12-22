Realcomm Works with InfoComm for IBcon 2012

Realcomm Conference Group has announced that it will launch a new event in 2012 named IBcon – The Smart, Connected, High Performance Intelligent Buildings Conference. IBcon will be the first global conference and tradeshow exclusively focused on bringing together all aspects of the “Intelligent Building," including traditional building automation topics such as HVAC, lighting and security, as well as new components such as digital signage, parking, fire/life safety, access control and others. This inaugural event will be produced in association with InfoComm International and co-locate with the Realcomm conference in Las Vegas, June 13-14, 2012.

The program will also address organizational alignment, skill development and the change management required to facilitate the intelligent integration of key business processes into the high performance building ecosystem.

"After spending ten years following the building automation industry and witnessing the increased interest level and activity in the market since the introduction of open architected, interoperable and integrated solutions, we felt that the industry is now ready for an event and complementary resources targeted at the smart, connected, high-performance intelligent building market,” said Jim Young, Co-Founder and CEO of Realcomm. “IBcon will be making its debut at our annual conference, Realcomm 2012. We feel that access to both conference will increase the knowledge, value and real-time information available to our attendees.”

IBcon will feature its own exhibit hall and educational tracks, including case studies pertaining to next-generation implementations, and will bring attention to the data collection, analytics and reporting resulting from the introduction of these new, highly integrated systems.

To facilitate the creation of the education program, IBcon will assemble a global Advisory Council that will include the world’s foremost authorities on the smart, connected, high performance, intelligent buildings topic to help shape the content and direction of this new conference.

The conference should be attended by building owners and operators, as well as asset and finance managers, facility managers and building engineers, information technology executives, AV and IB integrators, MEPs, property managers, architects, energy/sustainability professionals, investment managers and many others from all commercial, corporate, governmental and institutional real estate sectors.