DSF Meaningful Analytics, Machine Learning + AI in Austin May 9

Registration is still open for the Austin Meet & Greet on May 9, hosted by the Digital Signage Federation (DSF), that will feature presentations from two prominent digital signage industry leaders, on “Meaningful Analytics, Machine Learning + AI: Next Generation Approaches to Creating Data Driven Experiences”.

The event will take place May 9 @ 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm at the JW Marriott in downtown Austin. Registration is still open, here.

CEO John Dubois of Oculus360, and Managing Partner of Q Division, Manolo Almagro will explore: how it takes more than basic demographics and location based data to create authentic personalized DOOH content; understanding true consumer needs, wants and priorities by observing unsolicited-unaided consumer commentary; and how to raises the bar for genuine interaction when it comes to personalization at scale. They will also look at the latest technologies + methodologies being used to create next generation, data driven experiences at scale.

DSF’s Mission is to support and promote the common business interests of the world-wide digital signage, interactive technologies and the digital out-of-home network industries. The DSF is a not-for-profit independent voice of the digital signage industry reflecting the diversity of its membership. It promotes professional recognition through certifications, continuing education, conferences, publications, and presentations offered by the DSF and affiliate groups. It provides regulatory advocacy to leverage the collective strength of members and represent their interests at the higher levels of government and the community.