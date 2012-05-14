AVnu Fuels AV Interoperability at InfoComm

At InfoComm 2012, the AVnu Alliance will bring the "most extensive AVB technology showcase and education offerings to date," according to the organization.

Live demonstrations of AVB-enabled devices will show AV networking simplicity as systems from 15 pro AV equipment manufacturers and platform providers interoperate at the AVnu Alliance Pavilion. A comprehensive AVB education program lineup will illustrate how AVB is changing AV networking for manufacturers, integrators, consultants, and other AV professionals.

The key mission of the AVnu Alliance is interoperability that is afforded to its members through the certification program. At the AVnu Alliance Pavilion, InfoComm attendees are invited to experience a most comprehensive multi-vendor AVB demonstration. The certification program was announced in March, with official testing to begin in August.

The interoperability demo will feature devices from 15 member companies, including Pro AV equipment manufacturers Avid, Biamp, Bosch, Harman, Meyer Sound, Riedel Communications, Sennheiser, and Yamaha, network equipment vendor Extreme Networks, as well as platform providers Analog Devices, Audinate, Lab X, Marvell, UMAN, and XMOS.

“As we roll out the AVnu certification program for AVB devices, we have been getting more and more requests for AVB education programs,” said Lee Minich, marketing chair for AVnu Alliance. “Our presence at InfoComm underscores the deep cooperation among members to make AVB deployment a reality.”

A full program of AVB seminars is scheduled at the AVnu Alliance Pavilion, catering to the diverse roles in the AV ecosystem. These sessions range from introduction to AVB, advanced technical overview, and advantages for AV manufacturers to application-specific topics covering house of worship, education, live performance, and more. Visit the AVnu Alliance website for the full schedule and details.

“InfoComm is pleased that in 2012 it is working with the AVnu Alliance to produce a pavilion for attendees to learn about the value of AVnu-certified AVB technology,” said Randal Lemke, executive director and CEO of InfoComm. “Show attendees can see and participate in live demonstrations and education from the member companies of the alliance.”

The AVnu Alliance Pavilion at InfoComm is located at booth C11309 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.