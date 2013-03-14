Kramer Hosts NAB 2013 Session: Display Technologies of the Future

- Kramer Electronics will assemble a panel of experts at the NAB Show devoted to displays of the future.
- "Our panel will show what they think is on the horizon and how visual displays will seamlessly become an intimate part of our personal and professional lives," representatives at Kramer stated.
- Peter Putman, Kramer technology consultant and president of ROAM Consulting LLC, will moderate this super session that will feature panelists from Cisco, IMAX, Dolby, Motorola Mobility, and Sony.
- Info:
- Monday, April 8, 2013
- 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Las Vegas Convention Center
- Location: S222
- Admission to this super session is included in NAB show registrations.