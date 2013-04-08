Symetrix Debuts SymNet Radius AEC Echo-Cancelling Device

The What: The Symetrix SymNet Radius AEC, a core acoustic echo-cancelling device for deployment in teleconferencing installations, is now available.

The What Else: The 1U rack unit contains eight mic/line wideband echo cancellers, eight line outputs, and four auxiliary line inputs. Application specific input or output expansion of a single Radius AEC is facilitated with a configurable slot supporting any SymNet I/O card including the recently released 2 Line Analog Telephone Interface.

As a building block in larger systems Radius AEC uses Dante for network audio connections to additional Radius or SymNet Edge DSPs, and to the cost-effective SymNet 12-channel I/O expanders.

The Why: “We designed mega DSP into this box. In addition to the eight full-band, low-latency channels with direct outputs, we have a flexible general purpose DSP to handle all the other processing that is truly required to support high-intelligibility speech and effective communications," said Paul Roberts, Symetrix CEO. "Corporate and educational end users are raising the bar every day. We purposefully designed Radius AEC to stay ahead of the curve.”