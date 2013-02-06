New HARMAN Studer Vista 1 Debuts at ISE 2013

Launching at ISE, the compact all-in-one Studer Vista 1 console is now available in a 22-fader version, measuring just over 1 meter in width, and suited to small spaces such as found in OB vans. For smaller vans where the audio console fits into the cab area, the Vista 1 provides a solution requiring no additional racks, including integral I/O, DSP and surround sound management including up and down-mixing.



Studer Vista 1 console

The Vista 1 is based largely on the Vista 5, so existing Vista users will be familiar with the functionality of the Vistonics user interface plus features such as true broadcast monitoring, talkback, red light control, GPIO, N-x (Mix Minus) busses, snapshot automation and DAW control.

With an integral DSP engine of 96 channels, the Vista 1 can handle mono, stereo and 5.1 inputs, and is provided with 32 mic/line inputs, 16 line outputs and four pairs of AES inputs and outputs on rear panel connections.

I/O can be expanded using the standard Studer D21m card slot on the rear, to allow MADI, AES, AoIP, ADAT, TDIF, CobraNet, Dolby E/Digital, SDI connections etc. A MADI link can connect to any of the Studer Stagebox range for XLR connectivity as well as other formats.

New to the Vista 1 is an integral jingle player, played from audio files on a USB jingle stick (such as station ID or background FX), and triggered by a series of eight dedicated keys in the master section.