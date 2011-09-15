Christie Introduces J Series Models

Christie has introduced the next generation of its 3-chip DLP Xenon platform – the Christie J Series.

This new platform targets a variety of applications within the rental, staging and fixed install segments, requiring high brightness, superior performance and crisp, clear images – all in a compact, rugged and reliable package.

“Christie has taken its highly successful Xenon product line and evolved it with exciting new features like embedded Christie Twist that allows for image warping without the need to purchase additional electronics cards. Driven by a Xenon illumination system that offers the best color reproduction and stability, J Series also offers lenses with Intelligent Lens System (ILS) functionality and three resolutions, SXGA+, HD and WUXGA,” said George Tsintzouras, senior director product management, business products, Christie.

The Mirage versions of the J Series models are high-performance, active stereo projectors providing exceptional 3D performance. Easy to set up and configure, these models are compact, yet powerful and flexible. The new capabilities include full native resolution 3D inputs of 60Hz per eye and triple flash 144Hz 3D for exceptional 3D movie content playback.

“Feedback from our customers was instrumental in the technological improvements of the Christie J Series,” Tsintzouras said. “The platform was designed to enable customers to use their existing accessories and gear such as lamps, stacking mounts, projection lenses and M Series input cards. J Series is also the same size as its predecessor and yet is both brighter and more efficient. Our customers and partners also benefit from knowing that the J Series models are 3D upgradable, protecting their investment should the need for 3D arise in the future.”