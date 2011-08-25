Digital Signage Expo March 6-9

Digital Signage Expo (DSE), the International Tradeshow and Conference dedicated to digital signage, interactive technologies and digital Out-of-Home Networks (DOOH), will present new educational opportunities for the first time in March 6-9, 2012, at its annual event in Las Vegas, themed “Digital Signage in a Connected World.

Both the Keynote speaker and Keynote thought-leadership panelists will expand upon the “Connected World” theme with forward-looking perspectives on the industry. The theme also will play a large role in almost every one of the eight DSE 2012 seminar tracks.

“Digital signage has emerged as a distinctly new industry, but it also is part of a larger fabric of connected digital devices, including computers, smartphones and tablets -- all of which provide new ways of engaging consumers through digital signage technologies,” said Richard Lebovitz, Educational and Editorial Director for Exponation LLC, which produces DSE.

Attendees will be able to attend 32 general conference seminars targeting clearly defined audiences and hear an outstanding faculty of peer professionals and industry specialists make presentations relevant to the digital signage and digital out-of-home marketplace. After proposal review and selection by educational oversight committees, relevant topics presented at DSE 2012 will be presented in the following tracks:

Digital Signage Fundamentals

Content University

Digital Place-Based Networks

Marketing & Advertising

Hardware, Software & Connectivity

Digital Signage Network Design, Management & Operation

Interactive Technology

Special Interest

NEW for 2012

Half-day pre-show workshops on Tuesday, March 6:

Mobile/Digital Signage Connection Workshop

Hands-on Content Workshop

Interactive Technologies on-floor workshops

On-floor vertical industry discussion groups (replaces Lunch & Learns)

In addition to the seminar curriculum, DSE 2012 will feature pre- and post-show programs, an extensive offering of free on-floor workshops, and a program of study to ensure certification renewal in cooperation with the Digital Signage Experts Group.