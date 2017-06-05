Draper Unveils Redesigned Videoconferencing Camera Lift

The What: Draper (booth 3342) will show its redesigned solution for hiding videoconferencing cameras above the ceiling at InfoComm 2017.

The What Else: The redesigned Video Conferencing Camera Lift—Ceiling can now lower the camera up to 10 feet below the ceiling, and the camera remains centered. The “down” position of the camera also is more easily adjusted over a wide range to accommodate job site conditions or future changes in the screen. Draper also can optionally attach HDMI, Cat-6, and other cables to the lift to save time during installation.

The Bottom Line: The new VCCL design can accommodate larger cameras. It is also being offered at a much lower price, making it a more affordable option for customers and an additional profit center for integrators.