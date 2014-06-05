Draper Profile

Sometimes you need to combine the bigger size and other advantages of projection with the clean, stylish, high tech look of a flat panel display. During InfoComm 2014, Draper will introduce the solution. The Profile permanently tensioned projection screen makes a bold statement in your home, office, classroom, or wherever a dramatic look is desired.

The Profile’s sleek, mitered cut frame has a trim 3/8" (1 cm) wide bezel, in an attractive, deep black to frame your image. The face of the frame is less than 1¾" (4.5 cm) away from the wall, with a beveled back giving the screen the appearance of floating in front of the wall.

The Profile is available in all OptiFlex front projection viewing surfaces, as well as our premium ambient light rejecting High Performance XS850E and Draper’s revolutionary new TecVision™ viewing surfaces, in sizes up to 150" (381 cm) wide.

The Profile uses Draper’s patented Fabric Retention System, which ensures proper tensioning of the screen material, and an incredibly flat viewing surface, without snaps.

To see the Profile in action, visit booth C7425 at InfoComm 2014, June 18-20 in Las Vegas, or visit www.draperinc.com/go/profile.htm.