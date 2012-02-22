VMP Launches Multi-Just™ Wall Mount at 2012 ISC West

Video Mount Products has announced it will launch the new FP-MFTB Multi-Just™ mid-size flat panel wall mount with tilt at 2012 ISC West, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from March 28-30 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, booth 3080. Now shipping with an MSRP of $143.95, the low profile FP-MFTB holds medium-sized flat panels from 27- to 42-inches and up to 100 lbs.

“The FP-MFTB is incredibly manageable before, during, and even after installation, especially in security applications,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “Preassembled, it only needs to be folded open once out-of-the-box. But, besides its durability and ease of installation, what makes the FP-MFTB a must for security installations are its kickstand, list adjustment, and vertical and horizontal level adjustment which allow for cable management and perfect placement once already wall mounted. No more uninstalling and remounting the hardware if you didn’t get the alignment right the first time, or if you need to adjust cable connections either immediately or down the road at some point.”

The FP-MFTB also has adjustable tilt of -5 degrees to +15 degrees while keeping the flat panel close to the wall.

Additional specs for the VMP FP-MFTB include:

• Maximum flat panel hole pattern – 415mm x 345mm

• Vertical height adjustment: 1 inch

• List adjustment: +/- 3 degrees

• Distance from wall to back of flat panel: 2.3 inches

• Black powder coat finish

“Backed by VMP’s years of industry acclaimed product design and customer service second-to-none, the FP-MFTB makes mounting medium-sized flat panels as quick, easy, and reliable as the rest of our mounting solutions,” Fulmer continued.