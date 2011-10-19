NSCA Opens Registration for Business and Leadership Conference

Cedar Rapids, IA--Registration is now open for the 2012 NSCABusiness & Leadership Conference, a conference focused on business strategies and professional development for commercial electronic systems executives and managers.

The event will be held March 1-3, 2012, at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, in Dallas, TX.

Early-bird registration is available for $949, a $100 savings off the price of the conference.

This year’s conference identifies strategies and factors business owners and managers must use in a fast-paced, competitive environment. Understanding the current state of the industry and its outlook ahead, what economic conditions affect your business and what they mean long-term, protecting your business assets from both external and internal factors, hiring elite employees, utilizing social media to enhance your customer service and sales opportunities, along with building a profitable business, are just a few of the topics covered during this premiere networking event.

“If I could only afford to go to one event all year long, period, bar none, this would be it. I would forego any tradeshow, anything else to go to this conference,” said Kelly McCarthy, president of Genesis Integration, Inc. “As an integrator, I know a great deal about putting systems together and that’s my passion. But, I didn’t come into this thing with an MBA, and now I am running a fairly large business. It‘s very important that I understand how to run that business. The business conference is what helps give me those tools to grow my business, make my business profitable and be able to network with other individuals.”

Visit nsca.org/blc for more information on the event, including registration, session descriptions, speakers and more.

Sponsors of the event include Atlas Sound/IED (host sponsor); Systems Contractor News (media sponsor); AMX; Biamp Systems; Bose Corporation; Chief Manufacturing; Cisco; FSR, Inc; Herman Procurement & Logistics; InfoComm International; Meyer Sound; Rauland-Borg Corporation; Shure Incorporated; Solutions360; SurgeX; Synnex Professional AV; Tannoy; and West Penn Wire. The conference is also endorsed by USAV Group.

Executives, managers, and HR professionals from systems integration companies are encouraged to register for this industry only event now through January 5, 2012, at the discounted price of $949. After that date, rates will increase to $1049.