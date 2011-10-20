Robert Juliat Exhibits at LDI 2011

Robert Juliat will be exhibiting in booth 1117 at LDI 2011 at Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center. New to LDI this year is the 85W Aledin 330LF LED Wash Fresnel, a complement to Robert Juliat’s Aledin 630SX LED Profile Framing Spot.

“The popularity of the Aledin wash has grown quickly as good reports spread about TV studios, exhibition halls and theaters taking advantage of its many qualities,” said Robert Juliat’s Fred Lindauer.

“Customer feedback finds the Aledin wash to be a very powerful LED product which produces an even beam over a spread range of 17 - 96 degrees (field angle), and since it uses a true Fresnel lens, the beam can be efficiently masked with traditional barn doors," Lindauer added. "The dimming is very smooth with no ‘stepping,’ it’s strobe feature is useful for concert lighting and the choice of 3500K or 5800K color temperatures lend itself well to exhibition work. The result is a very versatile fixture that’s proving popular in multi-function venues and television studios.”

The 330LF’s very low 105W total power consumption delivers significant savings on running costs. The fixture, which is quick and easy to set up, extends its color media life due to its low heat output, and its extra-long-life LED requires less maintenance.

Retaining all the optical and operational features of other Robert Juliat profiles, the Aledin 630SX LED Profile Framing Spot is a versatile, cost-effective and safe fixture. Plastic gobos can be produced on any standard inkjet printer but conventional metal and glass gobos can also be used. Up to 12 units can be run from a single domestic power outlet.

Also on exhibit in Robert Juliat’s booth will be the Cyrano 1015 - 2500W followspot, the Victor 1159 - 1800W followspot, and the 1124 - 575W Buxie followspot. All Robert Juliat followspots feature high-performance quartz condenser optical systems, compact and efficient designs, fully closing irises, dimming shutters, silent hot restrike ignitions and six-way boomerang color changer systems. In addition, the Victor and Buxie followspots come standard with electronic ballasts.