Alcons Demos Pro-Ribbon Technology in U.S.

Alcons Audio USA will be demonstrating a wide variety of the company's pro-ribbon based loudspeaker systems during a special event scheduled to coincide with AES 2011 in New York City.

The special event will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and be hosted by the Alcons Audio USA team along with managing director Tom Back from the head office in the Netherlands.

“This is a very important event for us as the Eastern seaboard is a critical region for the U.S. market. The sheer volume of consultants, sound designers, integrators and production companies as well as the obvious local theater and broadcast market in this region make AES a vital stop on our tour,” said U.S. national sales manager David Rahn. “Since Alcons Audio is new to the U.S. market, we have to provide an opportunity for people to see and hear the product that is making such a huge impression around the world."

“The Pro-Ribbon based loudspeaker systems look near perfect on paper as compared to compression driver systems and the evolved design approach provides among other benefits the high power handling capabilities everyone has been looking for from ribbons," Rahn said. "The key for us now is to let people hear and judge for themselves.”

Active product demonstrations will encompass a broad spectrum of the Alcons Audio range, giving participants an opportunity to qualify Alcons sound systems, from point-source and line-source solutions to line-arrays and large format subwoofers.

In addition to extensive listening opportunities there will be presentations on the evolutionary aspect of pro-ribbon technology and the benefits behind the design.

Although the venue is located off-site, Alcons Audio will be providing shuttle service from the Javits Center, to the venue and back. Shuttles depart Javits Center 45 minutes prior to scheduled demonstration times.

Demonstration and Presentation Schedule

Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22

10:00 a.m.

12:00 a.m.

2:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 23

10:00 a.m.

12:00 a.m.