PPC Introduces Weather Protection System

Syracuse, NY--PPC has introduced a new Weather Protection System (WPS), designed to work exclusively with PPC's AllTight series of compression connectors for 50-ohm corrugated and smooth wall feeders and jumpers.

The patented reusable weatherproofing system protects the AllTight connectors' base metals — in addition to equipment ports — from environmental pollutants while providing quick installation and easy access for maintenance calls, according to the company.

Composed of a robust rubber silicone that is designed and tested to withstand all operating environments and climates, PPC's WPS protects the AllTight connectors' base metals from exposure to salts and other abrasive particles found in the atmosphere. PPC's WPS protects the jumper-to-TMA/antenna port interface, as well as the feeder-to-jumper interface. The system provides additional strain relief between the connector and the cable to extend the life of the connection.

The weather-proofing system is designed to be installed or removed in under two minutes in any weather condition, PPC says, and there is no limit to how many times it can be reused.

PPC's AllTight connectors compress on three surfaces to create 100 percent waterproof sealing, thereby reducing downtime and maintenance over a cell site's entire lifecycle. The AllTight connectors feature industry-high pull strength of up to several kN, ensuring the devices will stay firmly in place. Additionally, the connectors offer two times pin strength.