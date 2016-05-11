dnp to Demonstrate Supernova ALR Screens at InfoComm

The What: dnp will show its lineup of eight different ambient light rejecting (ALR) projection screens at its InfoComm booth, N521.

The What Else: dnp will showcase eight screen models at InfoComm: large-format dnp Supernova Infinity, dnp Supernova XL, dnp LaserPanel Touch, dnp Supernova Blade, and three solutions from its family of Short Throw screens.

dnp’s Supernova series is designed to offer improved contrast, clarity, vivid color reproduction, and a wide viewing cone while rejecting ambient light from above and below, resulting in superior image quality with exceptional black levels and brightness over typical diffusion materials. In a real-world environment, controlled lighting isn’t always an option and image quality using the wrong screen technology suffers because of that. dnp will display its 08-85 and 23-23 ALR screen materials during a daily shootout against a traditional matte white diffusion screen. Its seven-layer makeup rejects light from above and below while only refracting back light from the projector.