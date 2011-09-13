IATSE Local One Members Receive Certification

The Entertainment Technician Certification Program (ETCP) has awarded 19 International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local One members with its Entertainment Electrician Certification.

Among those newly certified is the first female ETCP Certified Technician in the New York Local.

"We are extremely proud to add some of Broadway’s finest stage electricians to the list of ETCP Certified Technicians," said Chairman of the Local's Board of Trustees, Paul F. Dean, Jr. who helped organize a four-day training course prior to the exam administration. "Our members who are ETCP Certified also include technicians from Lincoln Center, The Metropolitan Opera House and various television studios who work throughout Local One’s jurisdiction which includes Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Westchester and Putnam Counties.”

Each of these Entertainment Electricians are now listed on the ETCP website at etcp.plasa.org. ETCP Certified Technicians can be identified on the jobsite by requesting to see their ETCP ID card that includes their picture, date of certification and area(s) of specialty.

Paper and pencil administrations of any of the ETCP exams may be arranged locally for groups of 10 or more. Computer-based exams are available at 190 testing centers across the Unites States and Canada. Candidate information, including eligibility requirements and application forms, are available on the ETCP website.

The ETCP Council members are key leaders drawn from entertainment business, labor, facilities, associations, and academia representing the diversity of the entertainment industry. Membership includes ACTSAFE, AMPTP, Broadway Across America, The Broadway League, Cirque du Soleil, CITT, Disney Theatrical Productions, IAVM, IATSE, InfoComm, The League, Live Nation, PLASA, PRG, NBC Universal, TEA, and USITT.