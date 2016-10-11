Diversified Launches Visual Huddle Collaboration Service

Diversified has re-launched its cloud-based conferencing solution, Visual Huddle, with significant enhancements. Initially offered as TI-VMRplus, Visual Huddle is a collaboration service that has experienced rapid growth since its introduction in 2014. Recognizing the requirements and trends in today’s digital workplace, Diversified is meeting client needs by establishing flexible licensing models and increasing adoption through features such as, My Meeting Video, content sharing, and integrated directories.

Visual Huddle provides video, voice, and recording capabilities on a secure, redundant, and high-capacity private global network enabling connectivity to more than 12,000 cities across more than 190 countries. The platform supports existing room-based endpoints (such as Polycom and Cisco) and is compatible with all major collaborative platforms like Skype for Business, Jabber, Polycom Real Presence, and WebRTC. This interoperability enables participants to join a meeting from different kinds of networks, systems, and standards, including from their phone.

“The ability to incorporate existing endpoints is significant to our clients, as is the audio connectivity,” said Ken Small, Diversified’s VMR practice leader. “But what they are really excited to discuss is the zero infrastructure requirement and our monthly subscription fee model.”