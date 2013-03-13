PLASA Focus: Orlando 2013 Adds Three New Sessions

Three new sessions have been added to the PLASA Focus: Orlando 2013 Professional Development Program, a two-day program of free educational seminars and workshops running alongside PLASA Focus: Orlando, at the Wyndham Orlando Resort, on May 15-16, 2013.

In Innovation in Disney Entertainment: Technology Meets Storytelling, Matt Conover, vice president at Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Creative Entertainment, explains how at Disney Parks Creative Entertainment the story is the foundation to every show. No matter what techniques are used, everything that Disney Guests experience helps to immerse them in the many worlds brought to life by Disney's classic stories. In this session Conover will discuss the challenges of creating and utilizing the most advanced technologies and equipment without losing sight of the four words that started it all: "Once Upon a Time."

Another major scoop for the show is renowned lighting designer and theatre consultant Richard Pilbrow, who presents Architecture and the Magic of Theatre Design. In what promises to be a look into designing theatre spaces, Pilbrow will examine the dramatic changes that have occurred in recent theatre architecture, including the upcoming Dr Philips Center for the Performing Arts in the heart of downtown Orlando.

In The Robe Robin DL Series—The Next Generation of LED Moving Lights!—representatives from Robe will demonstrate their new line of LED luminaires. The DLX Spot, DLF Wash and DLS Profile utilize the innovative Robe Robin RGBW LED module, a high output LED Engine which reproduces both rich and pastel colors at output levels normally associated with 1200 W fixtures; as well as pure whites at 2700, 3200, 4200, 5600 and 8000 Kelvin color temperatures.