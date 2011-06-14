Apantac Debuts SDI to Fiber Extenders

Portland, OR--Apantac LLC is adding to its MAZAMA series of fiber extension solutions with a new SDI to Fiber Extender / Receiver set.

The SDI to Fiber extension set includes an SDI to Fiber Transmitter and Receiver for transmitting multi-rate SDI up to 18 miles (30 Km) over fiber using a single-mode or multi-mode fiber optic cable with ST connectors.

It is a miniature-style extension solution that supports all SDI formats up to 3G including, SMPTE-424M (3G-SDI), SMPTE-292M (HD-SDI), and SMPTE-259M (SD-SDI) protocols.