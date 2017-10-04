DiGiCo Showcases SD12 at October’s WFX Expo and AES Convention

DiGiCo’s new SD12 console will be the centerpiece of the company’s presence at two North American trade shows this month: WFX and AES.



On October 11 and 12, the latest SD-Series console will be on public display at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in in Dallas, Texas for the WFX 2017 Conference and Expo. Shown on stand #513 by DiGiCo’s US distributor, Group One Ltd., the desk will be joined by the manufacturer’s S21 console, loaded with the latest V2.0 software for 48 flexi channels, and new S-Series DMI-MIC Pre-Amp Card, which allows up to 40 analog microphone pre-amps on the S21 and S31 surface without the need of a stage rack.

Later this month, the SD12 will again be exhibited at the 143th AES Convention held at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City from October 18 to 21. Spotlighted on Group One’s stand, #631, the desk will share the show floor with DiGiCo’s S31—the larger, triple-screen sibling of the S21—and the company’s flagship SD7 touring console, among other products.