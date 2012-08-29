Stewart Filmscreen Receives 'Good Corporate Citizen' Award From LA County

Stewart Filmscreen Corporation received a certificate of recognition from The Sanitation District of Los Angeles County for being a “good corporate citizen.” This marks Stewart’s fifth consecutive year meeting or exceeding environmental waste standards put in place to protect the environment—an achievement that has been reached by less than 10% of the companies evaluated by LA County.

Stewart Filmscreen’s corporate headquarters, located in Torrance, CA, is among the 940 companies considered “significant industrial users” by the LA Country Sanitation District, audited annually for compliance with wastewater discharge, environmental equipment maintenance, and fulfillment of all permit requirements. Stewart’s largest manufacturing facility, the Torrance office, is one of 91 business across Los Angeles that have successfully maintained compliance for 5 consecutive years.

“The Stewart team is dedicated to quality, not only in our screens, but also in our manufacturing practices and our stewardship of the environment,” said Jeffrey Thompson, COO, Stewart Filmscreen.