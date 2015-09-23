Deadline for ETCP Testing Opportunities at LDI 2015 Approaching

All three ETCP examinations will be offered at LDI in Las Vegas, NV on the morning of Saturday, October 24, 2015. Interested applicants must submit their application, along with supporting materials and fee, to the ETCP office no later than September 30.



Candidate information, including eligibility requirements and applications, is available on the ETCP website. Materials can also be mailed by contacting Meredith Moseley-Bennett, ETCP Certification Manager, at 212-244-1505 or etcp@plasa.org.

The ETCP Council members are key leaders drawn from entertainment business, labor, facilities, associations, and academia, representing the diversity of the entertainment industry. Membership includes PLASA, Actsafe, AMPTP, Cirque du Soleil/MGM MIRAGE, CITT, Disney Theatrical Productions, IAVM, IATSE, InfoComm, The League, Live Nation, PRG, TEA, and USITT. ETCP is a PLASA initiative created to promote industry safety.



The ETCP office is located at 630 9th Avenue, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.