Peavey Impulse 261 Installation Loudspeaker

Peavey Commercial Audio has introduced the Impulse 261, a high-output, two-way permanent installation loudspeaker system designed for commercial and residential applications.

The Impulse 261 is the latest installation loudspeaker from the Peavey Architectural Acoustics product line. The Impulse 261 delivers controlled coverage with a hi-fi character through its two 6.5-inch woofers and 1-inch neodymium-loaded, titanium dome tweeter mounted on a waveguide. The Impulse 261 loudspeaker system is protected from overload by independent overload protection for the woofer and the tweeter, while its advanced-design crossover network provides clear sound reproduction with excellent reliability.

The Impulse 261 features an 8-ohm thru output (150W continuous, 300W program, 600W peak) while an additional model, the Impulse 261T, is also transformer equipped with 70.7V (60W, 30W, 15W, 7.5W) and 100V (60W, 30W, 15W) outputs. Connection is via a locking Euro (Phoenix-type) connector with screw terminals.