PreSonus to Stream Live from Summer NAMM

PreSonus will be webcasting live from the Summer NAMM convention in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

On Friday, July 13, 2012, the company will be providing continuous, live, "anything-goes coverage of all the events" at the PreSonus booth, including new gear, cool presentations, surprise interviews with famous, infamous, and near-famous artists, and other excitement.

What's more, PreSonus reps say that their ever-so-slightly eccentric roving camera crew will be wandering the show floor, accosting guests, seeking out the coolest, strangest, and just plain bizarre musical instruments and other fun stuff, and doing their very best to scam free gear, free food, and maybe the odd bear hug.

As a special added bonus, "we'll be giving away a free copy of Studio One Professional 2 DAW software (a $399 value) once every hour to a lucky online viewer," company officials say.

Viewers can join PreSonus online at livestream.com/presonuslive to catch all the live action, or to view it later.