One Systems Premiers Impedance Calculator

Nashville, TN--One Systems has revealed its new Online Impedance Calculator, a new tool for audio systems designers and installers.

A manufacturer of direct weather loudspeakers, One Systems offers both low and high impedance designs for direct weather applications both outside and indoors. Many of its direct weather loudspeaker systems are equipped with a transformer, or high impedance option.

One Systems' engineer, Mike O'Neill, explains how the company is working to help systems designers choose which speaker and wire to use in various applications.

"One Systems' new Online Impedance Calculator provides system designers with the information necessary to choose the best solution for a particular application or venue," O'Neil said.

"We understand how important impedance and line loss are when designing and using fixed installation sound systems. It is our expectation that by offering a broad group of premium speaker products in 4 ohm, 8 ohm, 70.7 volt and 100 volt options, combined with our new Online Impedance Calculator, we will provide system engineers with the best possible tools to use the right model and wire combination."