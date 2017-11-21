Datapath Now Shipping Quant Application-Sharing Software

The What: Datapath is now shipping its advanced application-sharing software, Quant. Designed for video wall users working in collaborative business environments, Quant’s unique capabilities allow users to view and share application windows, as well as interact and make changes to original source files.

The What Else: Offering cross-market appeal, this new software has been designed to work in conjunction with Datapath’s WallControl 10 software. With its secure sharing structure, this enables Quant to be equally suitable for Command and Control rooms as it is for classrooms and boardrooms.

The Features: Providing full interactivity with any applications shared, Quant allows application windows to be dragged and dropped between peers or on to a video wall. This intuitive functionality makes it easy to share important information, regardless of whether the shared party has the application installed on their computer. Typical sectors where Quant will be highly advantageous include traffic management centres, manufacturing process control centres, utility service operations and security suites.

The Software: Quant contains patented technology, provides complete security as it’s within the same network, working behind the firewall and not loading data through company servers. Users also have full control over each application, deciding editing and sharing rights. Any changes are synchronised instantly, meaning updates made by multiple users are seen as they happen.

The Applications: Extensive user advantages make Quant perfect for a number of working environments. In control rooms, for example, real-time information on a workstation can be shared to both a video wall and with workstation personnel who can instantly react to the information provided. Business environments also benefit, where project teams from different departments can work on the same application irrespective of where they are located.

The Why: Datapath product manager Matthew Tibbitt says: “The advantages of Quant are going to make a big impact on the way we do business. Work runs smoothly when we collaborate, sharing knowledge and skills to get the right information when it’s needed.”

He continues: “The security and flexibility of Quant makes it ideal for a wide range of markets – from operation critical control rooms to SMEs wanting smoother remote working practices. Following today’s general release of Quant, information sharing, interactivity and real-time editing for collaboration purposes just became a great deal easier.”

The Availability: Quant is available to purchase from selected stockists now. For more information visit www.datapath.co.uk/quant