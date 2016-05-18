D.A.S. Expands the Sound Force Series

The What: D.A.S. has expanded its Sound Force Series with the SF-Monitor, a powered DJ monitor system.

The What Else: The mid-range incorporates the optimized 12AN4 neodymium loudspeaker. High-frequency response relies on a compression driver-waveguide assembly, which employs the M-75N neodymium compression driver. Two front-mounted aluminum assemblies comprise the high-frequency waveguide and the carrier for the 12-inch woofer. The rear of the SF-20A is dominated by an aluminum heat sink housing a Class D amplifier and related electronics.

The Bottom Line: The SF-Monitor comprises two parts, the SF-20A powered mid-high unit and the SF-1521, a two-way low-frequency system. The SF-20A is a high-definition, powered mid-high unit that can also be used individually to provide additional reach into areas not covered by the main Sound Force system.