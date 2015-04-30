The What: The D.A.S. Audio UX-221 is a twin 21-inch subwoofer system.

The What Else: The UX-221 is comprised of two 21-inch loudspeakers equipped with 6-inch voice coils and offers a power handling capacity of 2 x 2000 W RMS. Its high 60 mm peak-to-peak excursion, powerful neodymium magnet assembly and double silicone spider with optimized compliance provide for commanding low frequency response. The UX-221 offers a frequency range of 25 Hz to 100 Hz yielding a maximum peak SPL of 145 dB. The powered version denominated UX-221A, incorporates an advanced Class D design with 2 x 3400 W continuous power and networking capabilities via DASnet, the company´s remote monitoring and control software. A universal power supply and Power Factor Correction (PFC) allows for safe operation anywhere in the world.

The Bottom Line: The UX-221’s enclosure is constructed using 21 mm birch plywood and makes use of extensive bracing to eliminate resonances. The woodwork is finished with the robust D.A.S. ISO-flex protective coating for durability.

