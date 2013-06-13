Crestron Demos AirMedia for Huddle Room Content Sharing

For all those smaller conference rooms, or "huddle rooms," that want to share content on the screen without software downloads or hardware connection, Crestron has created AirMedia.
- AirMedia works through a downloadable app you can share from your Apple device (yes, like AppleTV), however the device will also give you an IP address that would allow any PC to connect as well.
- Taking it a step further (as Crestron does), AirMedia will also allow more that one user to connect at a time, allowing for full collaboration.
- Due out in September at a price of $1600.