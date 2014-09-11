Danley Jericho Horns Blow Penn State's Stadium

The Penn State Nittany Lions play all of their home games at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. With an astounding capacity of over 106,000, Beaver Stadium is the second largest stadium in the Western hemisphere (after the University of Michigan’s stadium) and the fourth largest in the world. A recent off-season upgrade to high-definition LED scoreboards inspired a parallel upgrade to a new high-definition sound system that relies on Danley Sound Labs Jericho Horns to throw sound from the south end zone clear across to the north end zone – and all areas between – with point-source, horn-loaded fidelity. Coverage is a remarkable ±2dB across that huge expanse, and eight Danley TH-812 subwoofers support the full-range content with honest, musical low end that shakes the stands.

Clair Solutions senior systems designer Jim Devenney (Manheim, Pennsylvania) designed the system with assistance from Chad Edwardson at Danley Sound Labs and Al Harris from Populous Architects (Kansas City, Missouri). Jason Hertz led the installation for Clair Solutions with assistance from Jonathan Hoffman and Forrest Brewer from Barton-Mallow/Alexander, the general contractor.

"The new scoreboard would no longer be able to accommodate the old sound system," said Devenney. "It simply wouldn't fit. Mike Hedden, Danley president, came up from Georgia to demo a Danley Sound Labs solution, and the school officials liked its full-bandwidth sound, dynamic response, and even coverage."

Importantly, the Danley solution would allow Devenney to cover the entire stadium with a much smaller footprint. Hedden commented, “Our demo was an opportunity to do a side-by-side with a very popular line array. At 800 feet the Jericho Horn was clear and present, like it was fifty feet away. When we switched to the existing line array it was as if the sound stepped backwards three hundred feet. It was a stunning difference. One of the officials asked me how I could explain what everyone was hearing. I replied, to paraphrase the founders, we hold these truths to be self evident, that all loudspeakers are not created equal!”