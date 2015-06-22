Danley Introduces DNA Series of Networkable Amplifiers

Danley Sound Labs, maker of loudspeakers and subwoofers for professional sound reinforcement applications, announces a new series of British-made amplifiers and processors. Named the Danley DNA (Danley Networkable Amplifier) Series, the introductory lineup includes the DNA-5k4c (1250W per channel), the DNA-10k4 Pro (2500W per channel), the DNA-20k4 Pro (5000W per channel), and the DNA-SC48 (4x8 matrix processor).

All the amplifiers feature four independent channels, each with its own input, and all th\e DNA units are network-ready out of the box and fully support the Dante digital audio protocol.



"We're very excited about bringing the DNA series into our family of products," said Mike Hedden, President at Danley. "The DNA amps are as powerful as any amps on the planet, the DSP sounds gorgeous, and the networking is easy to implement and unfailingly robust. Moreover, the price-point on the Danley DNA Series is surprisingly modest. These are the perfect complement to our comprehensive line of loudspeakers and subwoofers, and they'll make it easy for integrators to build fantastic solutions for their clients that generate the kind of good buzz that leads to more jobs."