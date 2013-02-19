L-Acoustics Adds New Loudspeaker Modules

L-Acoustics has introduced new modules, now available for third party software, including CATT-Acoustics (Dynamic Link Library - DLL), EASE (Generic Loudspeaker Library - GLL), ODEON and LARA.



Sound designers and acousticians can now simulate L-Acoustics’ line source arrays via specific GLL or DLL files for the electro-acoustic software EASE and CATT-Acoustics, respectively. L-Acoustics coaxial speakers can also be simulated using the dedicated GLL file in EASE and the Common Loudspeaker Format (CLF) file for CATT-Acoustics, ODEON and LARA.

Each third party software can be used in parallel with SOUNDVISION to simulate additional parameters, such as total sound pressure level (taking into account the reverberation field), intelligibility and clarity factor thanks to the fact that they include room acoustics properties.

“The new modules allow for much quicker insertion and setup of L-Acoustics WST and coaxial systems into a variety of individual sound design software,” said L-Acoustics application engineer Germain Simon. “The GLL and DLL libraries provide true line source radiation patterns, which enable them to much more accurately predict the behavior of line source arrays in a venue.”

This development, which is in direct response from consultants, supports acousticians by allowing them to input clients’ requirements, such as intelligibility and reverberation, directly into their L-Acoustics speaker designs.