The Dan Dugan-VN16 plug-in card was developed and released during the past year in partnership with Avid. This 16-channel automatic mixing controller plugs into a slot on selected Avid digital mixers and patches into the Avid’s mic channel insert points. The Dugan-VN16 uses the Dugan Speech System to detect which mics are being used and makes fast, transparent crossfades. It may be configured with 16 automixing channels or 8 automixing channels and 8 channels of ADAT I/O, and may be linked with up to seven other Dugans to expand the number of microphones in the system.