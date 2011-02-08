Samsung Launches Superhero Video Competition

Ridgefield Park, NJ--Samsung Techwin America’s Electronic Imaging Division announced its new Superhero Competition – encouraging students to discover themselves while learning about historical characters. “When it comes to active learning, nothing beats presenting live in front of fellow classmates,” said Richard Bellomy, V.P. of Sales for Samsung Techwin’s Electronic Imaging Division. “This competition is meant to be fun and engaging. Students are to portray their favorite historical character on video. All entries will be posted on our website and each week we will post one of the best videos on Facebook.”

Any student in grades K-12 who attends school in a United States or Federal Territory is eligible to enter a digital video of 1-3 minutes in length. Students are to portray a historical character and will be judged on presentation performance, character and content accuracy, and content quality. Winter competition entries are due March 18 2011, spring competition entries are due June 17, 2011, and autumn competition entries are due September 23, 2011. One student winner will be selected per competition and will receive $500. In addition, a SAMCAM 860 document camera will be given to their class. Students just need to go to www.samsungk-12.com to enter.