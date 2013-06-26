Dataton Wins Four Awards at InfoComm

Dataton was recognized by the industry for its achievements in multi-image display with four innovation and project awards at InfoComm 13.

Adam Goldstein, Publisher, Newbay Media; Lars Sandlund, COO, Dataton and David Willrich, CEO, DJ Willrich

Lars Sandlund, COO, Dataton; Tom Le Blanc, Editor in Chief, Commercial Integrator Magazine; Molly Davis, Business & Marketing Manager, Show Sage; and Jim Testa, President, Show Sage

WATCHOUT multi-image display and presentation software won the Best Show Control category of the 2013 Rental and Staging Awards. InfoComm 13 was also the platform where Dataton launched the latest WATCHOUT software version 5.5. New features include hardware-assisted synchronization, frame blending, display computer and cluster naming and web image display.

The biggest new product for Dataton in 2013 is the WATCHPAX solid-state media server, which made its InfoComm 13 debut as well as taking the Media Server Category of the 2013 Commercial Integrator BEST Awards. The award was received by Dataton's Lars Sandlund together with Jim Testa and Molly Davis, representing Show Sage, the Dataton Premium Partner in North America.

WATCHPAX combines the show-timeline, control and image-manipulation of the company’s Dataton WATCHOUT software with a compact, embedded computer. WATCHPAX can be used in information points or to drive content in kiosks in corporate showrooms, digital signage and visitor center applications.

The View from The Shard won the 2013 PRO AV Award in the Best Museum AV Project category and 2013 AV Technology Award for Most Innovative Rich Media Data Management System.

The View from The Shard project utilizes Dataton WATCHOUT multi-image display and presentation software across the new attraction's pre-show area, ticketing and signage systems.

The winning project was jointly submitted into the awards program by Dataton, DJ Willrich, Event Communications, Mirage Associates and The View from The Shard.