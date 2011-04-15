Roland Expands V-Mixing System Lineup

Roland Systems Group has expanded its V-Mixing System lineup by introducing the new R-1000 48-track recorder/player and M-480 digital mixing console.The R-1000

The R-1000 48-track recorder/player.

The R-1000 is a stand-alone, dedicated recorder/player designed to work with the V-Mixing System in any live event or production. The R-1000 can also be connected with any digital console that has MADI output capabilities by pairing it with the Roland S-MADI REAC MADI Bridge.

The R-1000 can capture up to 48 channels of discrete audio all as separate broadcast wav files ready to open in a DAW of choice. As a playback device it can be used in live events to play back selected channels to augment a live performance or as a multi-channel playback deck in a theater or amusement park application. Sync two units together for a 96-channel recorder/player or sync to video with SMPTE (LTC) or via black burst. All files are stored on a removable hard disk drive (HDD) or solid-state drive (SSD). Material can also be transferred via USB to a connected drive.

Setup and configuration can be done using the color LCD touch panel on the front panel or with the PC Remote Control software via a USB connection.

The M-480

Roland's M-480

The M-480 V-Mixer features 48 mixing channels and 6 stereo returns for a total of 60 channels. Bussing is strong with a total of 27 consisting of 16 auxiliaries, 8 matrices and full support for Mono, Stereo or LCR sound design. With a configurable choice of available digital I/O boxes, the M-480 can support up to 90 inputs and 90 outputs, all fully assignable via the digital patchbay. The patchbay also has the ability to route any input to any output without going through the mixer. Each mixing channel includes 2 stages of dynamics processing, 4-band PEQ, and delay. Dedicated 4-band PEQ, limiting and delay are available on every output.

The console features rapid recall of setups/scenes, 25 -100mm motorized faders, a high-res color screen, and dedicated channel strip knobs for all bands of EQ, as well as Pan and Gain. Built-in stereo recording/playback uses uncompressed WAV files via USB flash drive.

In addition to these features, the M-480 has a “Cascade” function allowing two units to be connected together, enabling a 96-channel mixing solution. The two connected consoles share AUX/Matrix/Main/Solo buses with bi-directional communication.

The M-480 V-Mixer integrates with PCs via its Remote Control Software for additional control or sending/receiving setup data allowing users to prepare channel setups and configurations before arriving at the venue. When connected via USB it allows independent control of the M-480. The M-480 supports V-LINK/MIDI Visual Control for synchronization with video equipment.