Crown Audio to Host Online Seminar

Elkhart, IN--Crown Audio will be offering an online seminar, “Installation Applications for the PIP-USP4 Processing Module,” on March 24 at 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, and on March 25 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The seminar, presented by Crown’s director of application engineering, Bradford Benn, will cover the features and applications of the PIP-USP4.

The Crown PIP-USP4 is a fourth generation DSP PIP (Programmable Input Processor) input module for CTs Series two channel amplifiers. The USP4 connects to an Ethernet network, allowing it to be remotely controlled and monitored via Harman HiQnet System Architect. In addition, the USP4 allows the transport of real-time digital audio via CobraNet or AES.